Glenview Trust co Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 715.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

