Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,700,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.