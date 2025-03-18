DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” Rating

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $295.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 680,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $5,968,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 290,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

