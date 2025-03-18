iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Horizon Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $87,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

