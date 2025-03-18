U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

