Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $123,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

