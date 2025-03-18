South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after acquiring an additional 845,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $61,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2 %

HWM opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

