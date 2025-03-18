Clarity Wealth Development LLC Makes New $850,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.