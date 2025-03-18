Clarity Wealth Development LLC Makes New $850,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.