Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,121,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,054,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,613,000 after acquiring an additional 830,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

