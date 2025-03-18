CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD stock opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 715.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

