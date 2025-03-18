Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,197 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $93,481,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

