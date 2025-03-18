Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 11,021 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

