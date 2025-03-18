Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

