Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

