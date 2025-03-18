First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.