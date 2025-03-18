Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.48% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

