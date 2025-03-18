Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HAHRF remained flat at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $10.24.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Company Profile

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

