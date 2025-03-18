740 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Clarity Wealth Development LLC

Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $569.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $595.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $548.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

