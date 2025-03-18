Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hitachi Stock Up 1.6 %

HTHIY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. 720,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,270. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

