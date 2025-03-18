Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreases By 24.3%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,296,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 4,352,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GBNXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

