Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreases By 24.3%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,296,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 4,352,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
- What is a support level?
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.