Horizon Investments LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,501,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,300,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

