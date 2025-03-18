Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Lowered by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

