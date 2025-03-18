Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 16,480 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 459.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

