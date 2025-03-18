Independent Family Office LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VDC opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $194.38 and a 52-week high of $226.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.