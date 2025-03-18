Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

