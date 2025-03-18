Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Increases By 21.2%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Marriott International Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,409. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.12. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

