Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optex Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

OPXS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,323. Optex Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

In other Optex Systems news, Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,057.70. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $98,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,483.24. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,162 shares of company stock valued at $356,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Optex Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Optex Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

