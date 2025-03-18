Greggs plc (GRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greggs Trading Down 0.6 %

Greggs stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,850 ($24.05). 13,959,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,966. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,250 ($42.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,094.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,597.47.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.96) EPS for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greggs will post 142.3763386 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($44.46) to GBX 3,250 ($42.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Greggs

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

In related news, insider Nigel Mills bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.94) per share, with a total value of £19,878.25 ($25,842.76). Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.