Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Mainz Biomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Mainz Biomed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mainz Biomed stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 131,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,540. Mainz Biomed has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

