ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
IMOS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 21,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
