ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 21,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

