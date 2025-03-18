Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Lotus Technology Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of LOTWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 34,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,699. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
About Lotus Technology
