Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of LOTWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 34,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,699. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

