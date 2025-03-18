Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $63,692.16 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $63,692.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,871.68. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $40,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

KTOS stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.93 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after acquiring an additional 317,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

