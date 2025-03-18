Vestcor Inc Sells 8,625 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 268,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 191,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.43.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

