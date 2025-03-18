Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

