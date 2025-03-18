Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $301.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $288.31 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

