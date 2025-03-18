Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

