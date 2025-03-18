Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 33,770.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.3 %

BWA opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

