Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CAO Matt Brandwein Sells 2,810 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $40,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,524.50. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50.
Postal Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE PSTL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.