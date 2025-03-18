Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CAO Matt Brandwein Sells 2,810 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $40,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,524.50. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50.

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 461.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

