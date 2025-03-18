Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,652 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

