AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Insider Robyn Tannenbaum Buys 4,000 Shares

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) insider Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,667 shares in the company, valued at $735,418.75. The trade was a 3.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robyn Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 4,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

