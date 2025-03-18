one8zero8 LLC Invests $122,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 319.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

