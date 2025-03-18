Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

ANSS opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.