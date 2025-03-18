Supremex Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
Supremex Stock Performance
Supremex stock opened at C$3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.
Supremex Company Profile
