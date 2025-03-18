iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $102,003,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $569.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.53 and its 200-day moving average is $589.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

