JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $270.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

