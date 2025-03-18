Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $9,322,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000.

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $547.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

