HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 182.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.