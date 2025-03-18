Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Announces Dividend of GBX 100

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $50.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,850 ($24.05). 13,959,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,094.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,597.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,250 ($42.25).

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.96) EPS for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greggs will post 142.3763386 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel Mills purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.94) per share, with a total value of £19,878.25 ($25,842.76). Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($44.46) to GBX 3,250 ($42.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

