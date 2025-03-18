Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 108.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,250,000 after buying an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,856,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

