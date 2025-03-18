Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NVVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 137,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,316,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,000. Nuvve makes up 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 971.74% of Nuvve as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

